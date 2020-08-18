Anthony Anastation

Anthony J. "Tony" Anastation, 81
SUTTON - Anthony J. "Tony" Anastation, 81 of Sutton, died Sunday, August 16th, 2020. He is survived by his two sons, Todd Anastation and his wife, Eleni of Sutton and Henry Anastation and his wife Tanja of Krefeld, Germany; their mother, Elizabeth of Shrewsbury; his brother, Nicholas "Nick" Anastation and his wife Pat of Wappingers Falls, NY; his sister, Paula Gangai and her husband, Gino of Paxton; his granddaughter, Caitlin; nephew, Gino; nieces, Virginia and Elaine and several cousin and friends.
Tony was born in Worcester, the son of John N. and Pagona (Eliopoulos) Anastation, spending his early years in Millbury. He was an honors graduate of Millbury High School and earned his Bachelor's Degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, then continued his educational journey at Northeastern and Columbia Universities. While at MIT, he was commissioned as an officer in the United States Army Chemical Corps and proudly served his country. When discharged, he pursued a career as an engineer with Western Electric (part f AT & T) for nearly 30 years, until he retired in 1991. He was extremely proud of his two adopted sons, Todd and Henry, as they grew to be fine young men over the years. Tony was a long time devoted member of St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, serving as an alter boy in his early years. He enjoyed helping with fund raising activities, and particularly enjoyed giving Cathedral tours to the public. He took pride in planning for his high school reunions and getting together with his classmates.
His funeral is Thursday, August 20th with his service at 11:00 a.m. in St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 102 Russell Street. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10:00 until the time of the service in the Cathedral. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contribution to St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements. To view the live visitation and funeral service please visit: http://www.spyridoncathedral.org/live-stream/watchoconnorbrothers.com