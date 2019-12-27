|
|
Anthony H. Barton, 61
Woonsocket, RI - Anthony H. Barton, 61, passed away on Tues. December 24, 2019 at The Blaire House of Milford after a courageous battle with cancer. He was predeceased by his much adored wife of 12 years, Denise S. (Morro) Barton in 2011.
He is survived by 3 step children, Jesse W. Kampegaard of Union, ME, Dawn E. Brule of Douglas, and Shawnna Lee O'Brien also of Douglas; 4 grandchildren, Cole, Casey, Zachary, and Jackson; 3 brothers, Robert W. Barton with whom he lived, Richard A. Barton and his wife Mary Wright, and Kenneth C. Barton and his wife Margaret; a sister, Arlene J. Wood and her husband Russell, as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, and a nephew Kevin Wood. Born in Worcester on Dec. 9, 1958 he was the son of Howard C. and Ethel M. (Sawa) Barton, and grew up in Worcester.
Anthony graduated from South High School in Worcester and furthered his education earning a degree in Business Management from Worcester State College in 1981. He worked for Astra Zeneca out of Westborough for several years. In 1989 he began working as a Mental Health Worker for Westborough State Hospital until their closing in 2010 when he transferred to Worcester Recovery Center, where he worked up until recently. He was an avid sports fan, who enjoyed watching basketball, football, golf, hockey, and baseball, especially following the New England sport teams. He was a great man who will be remembered for his kind and gentle spirit.
As to Anthony's wishes he will be cremated and a memorial service will be held on Fri. Jan. 3rd at 11am in Jackman Funeral Home, 7 Mechanic St., Douglas. Memorial calling hours will be held prior to the service from 9:30- 11 am. To leave a condolence message for his family please visit:
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019