Anthony Beando
1945 - 2020
Anthony "Tony" Beando

Worcester - Anthony J. "Tony" Beando, Jr. 75 a life lone resident and longtime Tax Accountant of Worcester passed away surrounded by the ones he loved Thursday, June 4th 2020. For further information or to leave a message please visit www.mercadantefuneral.com The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

www.mercadantefuneral.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 6, 2020
Debbie, Barbara and family: I was very sorry to hear of Tony's passing. I personally have so many wonderful memories of us growing up together and all the visits and dinners we shared. May the love and caring of family and friends console all of you at this difficult time. I pray that God will give you strength and peace as time goes on. Love and prayers!
Mary Ann & family Carey
Family
