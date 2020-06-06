Anthony "Tony" Beando
Worcester - Anthony J. "Tony" Beando, Jr. 75 a life lone resident and longtime Tax Accountant of Worcester passed away surrounded by the ones he loved Thursday, June 4th 2020. For further information or to leave a message please visit www.mercadantefuneral.com The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.