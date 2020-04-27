|
|
Anthony S. Bebka, 94
PROVIDENCE, RI - Anthony "Tony" S. Bebka, 94, passed away peacefully on April 26, 2020 at Summit Commons Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.
He was born in Worcester, Massachusetts on September 27, 1925 a son of the late Michael and Amelia (Serafinkas) Bebka and attended local schools. On December 7, 1946, he married Alice W. Norbeck with whom he enjoyed 41 years of marriage until her passing in 1987. Mr. Bebka and his family moved to Sutton, MA in 1956, where he spent most of his life. For over twenty years, Mr. Bebka worked as a draftsman at Wyman-Gordon Company until his retirement in 1971. Later, he worked part time for Morgan Construction Company in Worcester.
Every day, Mr. Bebka was always ready to chat and share a story or joke. He was hardworking and very handy and enjoyed doing many projects around his home, in his yard, and within his neighborhood. Mr. Bebka had a great love of animals and he always enjoyed when the neighbors' dogs and cats would visit. He looked forward to Sunday drives for ice cream and weekend excursions to the Cape with his wife. Above all, his family meant everything to him. From earlier days when his children were young and he participated in Little League and Cub Scouts to later in life when his family became larger and he enjoyed the company of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He leaves behind his children, Alan M. Bebka and his wife, Karen of Sterling, MA, Toni E. Harris of Rumford, RI, Cynthia L. Bloomquist and her husband, Arthur of Plympton, MA, and Randy H. Bebka and his wife, Cindy of Fairport, NY; nine grandchildren: Kyle Bebka and his wife Michele, Keri Jacques, Jill Harris, Tom Harris, Pamela Provonche, Kevin Bloomquist and his wife Andrea, Nancy Reeder and her husband Jon, Brian Bebka, Dan Bebka; eight great grandchildren: Megan Wagher, Nicholas Jaques, Kaylynn and Alexis Provonche, Renee, Jacob, and Brooklynn Bloomquist, Logan Reeder.
Besides his parents and his beloved wife, Mr. Bebka was predeceased by an infant daughter Susan Toni Bebka and his sister Ann Tripp.
Tony's family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff and heroic caregivers at Summit Commons for the kindness and compassion they provided him during his stay.
Due to the ongoing health crisis and resulting government restrictions funeral services will be held privately. Arrangements are in the care of the Lindquist-Lundin Life Celebration Home, 36 Butler St., Worcester. To place an online condolence please visit our website at: www.lindquistlundin.com or call us at 508-755-3784 and we will be happy to extend your message to his family.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution is his memory may be made to the Sterling Animal Shelter, 17 Laurelwood Road, Sterling, MA, 01564 or a donation may be made in his memory to the .
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020