|
|
Anthony Dadah, 79
"Tony"
Auburn - It is said that "The Value of a man is not measured by what he does for himself to make his life easier, But, measured by what he does for others to make their lives easier" (Eric E. Thomas)
Tony Dadah loved to help others. To those who knew Tony, knew that under the gruff exterior was a heart of gold, and a strong helping hand.
Anthony "Tony" Dadah Sr., 79, of Auburn, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019, with his family at his bedside, after recently being diagnosed with cancer.
Tony leaves his loving wife, who he's been with since 1968, Judith A. (Gefvert) Dadah; a daughter, Kristen L. Dadah Wall and her husband David of Sterling; two sons, Anthony Dadah, Jr. and his wife Kim, and Stephen Dadah all of Grafton; two brothers, Francis G. Dadah of Florida, and George T. Dadah of California; a sister, Louise Tellini of Italy; six grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Tony's sister, Winifred Pierce, predeceased him. He was born in Worcester, son of the late George A. and Winifred T. (Assad) Dadah.
Tony graduated from Worcester Boy's Trade, where he studied Auto Mechanics; while in high school he played some football, was a member of the Student Council and the Motto Committee. Upon graduation from high school he enlisted in the U. S. Army traveling overseas and stationed in Germany. His specialty was Engineer Equipment Mechanic. While in the Army he received a Good Conduct Medal.
Tony loved cars and working on them was to be his life's work. He began his career at Bob Sainsbury's Chandler St. EXXON before starting Tony's Automotive "Where Customer's Send Their Friends". Tony operated Tony's Automotive for over 25 years working many years side by side with his sons, who have now re-opened Tony's Automotive in Grafton.
In his "retirement" years Tony loved getting up early every day and heading out to help at Young's Garage and Elm Park Auto where he got his hands dirty and was able to see many former customers and friends.
Tony took joy in spending time on Cape Cod and in Aruba, traveling to Odyssey of The Mind World Finals with his wife and while she was busy with her team he was busy collecting tournament pins. He also enjoyed taking occasional trips to the Casino's with family and friends.
Tony was a loving husband and father; but it was his grandchildren that brought him great joy and were the lights of his life.
There are no calling hours.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday September 21, at 11am in North American Martyrs Church, 8 Wyoma Drive, Auburn. There will be a brief viewing as you enter the Church. Following the Mass there will be a bereavement luncheon in the church hall before departing at 1:45 in procession to Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton for Interment and Military Funeral Honors.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to North American Martyrs Church, 8 Wyoma Drive, Auburn, MA 01501 or to Cure SMA at www.curesma.org
MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, is assisting his family with arrangements.
There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019