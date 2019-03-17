Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
(508) 832-4420
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Britton-Wallace Funeral Home
91 Central Street
Auburn, MA 01501
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
North American Martyrs Church
8 Wyoma Drive
Auburn, MA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Hillside Cemetery
Anthony F. Navickas

Anthony F. Navickas Obituary
Anthony F. Navickas

AUBURN - It is with great sadness that we share the peaceful passing of Anthony "Tony" Navickas of Auburn on Saturday, March 16, 2019 surrounded by his loving wife Barbara and family.

Tony was the epitome of gentleness, kindness, dignity and strength, often referred to as "Saint Anthony". He was loved and adored by all.

Born in Scranton, Pennsylvania to the late Anthony R. and Mary B. (Gribauskas) Navickas, he was raised in Worcester and graduated from the Classical High School and the Carnegie Institute in Boston. He proudly served in the United States Army National Guard for 14 years.

Tony enjoyed a long career as the Chief of Radiology at Worcester City Hospital and was a Radiology Manager at Fallon Clinic.

Tony will be forever missed and lovingly remembered by Barbara (Johnson) Navickas, his wife of 36 years, his three children, Susan Wilson of Worcester, Patricia Johnson and her husband Robert of Harmony, Maine, Michael Navickas and his wife Cristi of Spencer. He also leaves behind seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren; siblings Allan Navickas and his wife Mary, Richard Navickas and his wife Judy, Raymond Navickas; nieces, and nephews; sister-in-law Debbie Johnson Bateman and brother-in-law Stephen Johnson. He was predeceased by his sister Margaret Navickas Fuerst and step-son Ryan Aukstikalnis.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit with his family between the hours of 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 and beginning at 9:00 AM on Wednesday at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn. His Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday at 11:00 AM at North American Martyrs Church, 8 Wyoma Drive, Auburn. Burial will immediately follow in Hillside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Tony's name may be made to JHC Hospice, 629 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609 or to Knollwood Nursing Center at, Administrator, Knollwood Nursing Center, 87 Briarwood Circle, Worcester, MA 01606. To leave a message of condolence or view his "Book of Memories" visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2019
