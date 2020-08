Or Copy this URL to Share

Worcester - Anthony S. "Sonny" Kender, 32, died unexpectedly and Tragically on Wednesday August 5, 2020 in Worcester. Calling hours for Anthony will be held on Sunday August 16, from 3PM to 6PM in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. A full obituary will be in Fridays Telegram.





