Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral Home
340 School St
Webster, MA 01570
(508) 943-1515
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sitkowski & Malboeuf Funeral Home
340 School St
Webster, MA 01570
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Joseph Basilica
53 Whitcomb Street
1920 - 2020
Anthony J. Kudzal, 99

Webster - Anthony J. "Blackie" Kudzal, 99, died unexpectedly Monday, February 10, 2020 in his home.

He leaves 4 nephews, Frank, Joseph, James and Robert Kudzal; 3 nieces, Anna and Nancy Kudzal, and Patricia Blake; and several grandnephews and grandnieces. He was preceded in death by his brothers Joseph, Charles, Michael, young Felix and a second Felix and by 2 sisters, Mary Kuzdzal and Rose Wojciechowski.

He was born on March 14, 1920 in Dudley, one of the ten children of Francis and Tekla M. (Golob) Kuzdzal. He grew up in the Wilsonville section of Thompson, CT and moved to Webster in 1950.

He was a United States Navy veteran, serving in world War II as a ship's cook.

Mr. Kudzal worked as a frame spinner at the Millbury Yarn Mill and then at S & D Spinning in Millbury until he retired in 1982.

He was a communicant of Saint Joseph Basilica and attended Mass there regularly. He enjoyed hunting, ice fishing and especially cooking. A favorite activity was preparing homemade noodles for the family holiday gatherings. His nephews and nieces were his family and he spent many hours with them as a regular visitor to their homes. He was a devoted fan of the Boston Red Sox.

His funeral will be held Monday, February 17, from the Sitkowski, Malboeuf & Hickey Funeral Home, 340 School Street, with a Mass at 10:00 AM in Saint Joseph Basilica, 53 Whitcomb Street. Burial will be in Saint Joseph Garden of Peace, with military honors provided by the Webster-Dudley Veterans Council. Visiting hours will be from 6:00 to 8:00 PM Sunday, February 16, in the funeral home. Donations in his name may be made to Saint Joseph Basilica, 53 Whitcomb Street, Webster, MA 01570.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
