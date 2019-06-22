|
Anthony J. "Butch" Lanzillotti, 84
Ocala - Anthony J. "Butch" Lanzillotti, 84, of Ocala died peacefully in his Florida home on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. He was the son of Leonardo (Leo) and Maddelana Rinaldi Lanzillotti of Massachusetts. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Mary Laria Lanzillotti, his son Leonard (and wife Linda) Lanzilotti, son Anthony Lanzillotti, brother Dominic Lanzillotti, sisters Rose Saksa, Camilla Delaney, and Marie Lanzillotti. He leaves his grandson Leonard Lanzillotti and granddaughter Vanessa Lanzillotti, brother Robert Lanzillotti and wife Karen, sister Joanne Kozak and husband Andrew, and sister Margaret DeSantis.
Funeral service will be held at 10:00am on Monday, June 24th at St. Teresa Catholic Church, 11528 SE Hwy 301 in Belleview. Burial will follow at Good Shepard Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are being handled by Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services 910 SE Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala, FL 34470 (352)-629-7171. Online Condolences may be expressed at
www.hiers-baxley.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 22 to June 23, 2019