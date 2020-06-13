Anthony J. Lazzaro 99Worcester - Anthony J. Lazzaro, Sr., 99, a lifelong resident of Worcester passed away peacefully on Monday, June 8, 2020, reuniting in heaven with his wife Cecelia and sons Vincent and Albert.Anthony was born in Worcester on December 7, 1920, one of five children of Italian immigrants, Giovanni and Margaret (Pasquarella) Lazzaro. Raised on Seward Street off Shrewsbury Street in the Italian neighborhood of Worcester, Tony graduated from Worcester Boys Trade. Shortly after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on his birthday, December 7, 1941, Tony joined the U.S. Navy, serving proudly overseas in Italy. Upon his discharge and return to Worcester, he began a thirty-five-year career with the Crompton-Knowles Company before retiring when Crompton-Knowles left the city. Tony then worked 3 more years for the University of Massachusetts before retiring for good.Tony married Cecelia L. Leo and lived a devoted life of faith and family until Cecelia left his side in July of 2001. Tony is survived by his son, Anthony J. Lazzaro, Jr., two grandchildren, Michael A., and Alicia N. Lazzaro; a brother, Armando Lazzaro; many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends. Besides his parents and wife Cecelia, two sons, Vincent M., and Albert J. Lazzaro, two sisters, Rose Lazzaro and Phyllis Vigliotti and a brother Ralph Lazzaro all predeceased him.Tony was a lifetime member of Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church, and its men's club. He was a founding member, devoted veteran, and past Vice Commander of the Eastside Post 201, American Legion, where he volunteered on every committee, function, and group they had. Tony could be found at the post daily with friends and comrades, sharing a cup of coffee, preparing meals at the Wednesday morning breakfast club, playing cards, or just sharing a laugh. He particularly loved to dance, play Bingo, and watch all New England Sports teams.Friends and relatives are invited to attend a period of calling hours on Monday, June 15, from 10 am to 11 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. followed by his funeral service at 11 am. Entombment with military honors alongside his dear wife and two sons will follow in Notre Dame Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name can be made to the Eastside Post 201, American Legion, 326 Plantation St.The Lazzaro family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of the Christopher House and Saint Vincent Hospital for the care, comfort, and compassion they gave to Tony at the end of his life.