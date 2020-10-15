1/
Anthony Le Clerc
Anthony J. Le Clerc, 90

WALTHAM - Anthony J. Le Clerc, age 90, a long time resident of Waltham Mass, and formerly of Templeton Mass, died at home on Sept. 10, 2020. Born on March 27, 1930 he was the son of Albert J. and Blanche M. (Le Mire) Le Clerc. He is survived by his sister Rita St. Pierre of Winchendon and brother Roland Le Clerc of Templeton, his daughter Cheryl (Le Clerc) Connor of Coventry RI, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brothers and sisters, Marguerite Arseneau of Sturbridge, Edmond Le Clerc of Bedford, Arthur Le Clerc of Templeton, Theresa Le Clerc of Gardner, Blanche Holland of Somerville, Camille Le Clerc of Troy, Michigan, and Albert E. Le Clerc of Templeton. He was laid to rest on Sept. 29, 2020 at Notre Dame Cemetery in Gardner MA after a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Cross Church in Templeton MA.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.
