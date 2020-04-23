|
Anthony H. "Tony" Lea, 72
Northbridge - Anthony H. Lea of Northbridge, MA passed at home Wednesday, April 22nd surrounded by family after a too-brief battle with pancreatic cancer.
Born January 2, 1948 in Birmingham, England to Anthony Lea and Bridgette (Lavelle) Lea,
He leaves his wife of 21 years, Paula Lea and loving friends and family that include his older brother David Lea and wife Rose, his niece, Cordelia and nephew Tristan. He leaves a younger brother, Nigel Lea, his wife, Lois, and their children, Ingrid and Eric. He leaves two sons, Jeffrey Lea of Medfield and his partner, Susie Masters and Alex Lea and his wife Erika of Worcester and their children Luke and Danielle. He leaves three step-daughters, Kerry Leva Hermann and her husband Chris of Los Angeles, CA; Sarah Leva of Salem, MA, and Maria Leva of Worcester.
Tony immigrated to Long Island, NY from England via Canada became a naturalized U.S. Citizen in 1963, and is a graduate of Archbishop Molloy High School in Queens, NY, and Holy Cross College and Assumption College in Worcester.
In 1974, Tony began his life-long career in teaching at Uxbridge High School where he taught English and coached girls' field hockey for many years. In 1987, he left the Uxbridge to become Department Chair of Social Studies at Algonquin Regional High School, and, in 2001, joined the Hudson High School staff as a Vice Principal. From 2002 until his retirement in 2006, he served as staff Vice Principal at Holliston High School.
After his retirement from full-time employ, he continued to serve students and the community as a substitute teacher at Westborough Public School System and as an adjunct professor at Assumption College in Worcester until 2019.
Well known as a personable conversationalist and humorous storyteller, Tony pursued a variety of interests. He was an avid reader of nonfiction and daily news, and took an active interest local and national politics, participating in a variety of local, state, and federal campaigns. He participated in Revolutionary War re-enactments, often sewing many of the outfits that he wore. He loved music, played piano, the fiddle, guitar and bagpipes, and always had a project in the works, be it home renovation, woodworking, repairing antique clocks, and beekeeping.
Per his wishes, Tony will be cremated and a memorial service for friends, family and associates will be scheduled through Roney Funeral Home in North Grafton, MA and announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Tony and his family suggest a donation via check made out to Salmon VNA and Hospice Attention: Anne Luippold, Hospice Director, at 37 Birch Street Milford, MA 01757. Please mention that it is in memory of Tony Lea.
A Book of Memories to share a favorite story or special message is available online at:
www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020