Anthony J. Luperchio, 78
Sutton - Anthony J. Luperchio, 78, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 peacefully surrounded by his loving family. His wife of 48 years, Judith Anne (Raymond) Luperchio predeceased him in 2013. He leaves 3 children: Christine M. Wilcox and her husband Gary of Worcester, Anthony J. Luperchio, Jr. and his wife Ellen of Webster, and Susan B. Mendoza and her husband Christopher of Sutton; 6 grandchildren: Ryan, Matthew and Adam Wilcox, Kyle, Sarah and Nicholas Mendoza; a great grandson Brayden; a great granddaughter Gabriella; siblings Rose Milhem, Jean Belanger, Chester Luperchio and David Luperchio; brother-in-law, Paul Prus; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Ronald and Joseph Luperchio.
Anthony, better known as Tony but more loved by the name "Papa", was born in Worcester, son of the late Chester and Helen (Gustafson) Luperchio. He attended Commerce High School in Worcester, joined the Marines, and then managed an auto parts store in Worcester before working for Norton Company/Saint Gobain. He retired from Norton Company/Saint Gobain in 2003 after working in the Diamond Products Division for 27 years. He was a member of St. Mark's Church in Sutton. Tony was an avid sports enthusiast and enjoyed watching as well as playing many sports. He loved playing the game of golf with friends and family. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Tony liked playing cards, cribbage and enjoying Dunkin' Donuts coffee with friends. His biggest joy in life was playing with all his grandchildren in the yard, in the pool, at Hampton Beach or just spending time with them at home. Their beloved Papa cherished all the special moments he spent with them and he will be dearly missed by all.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. in Nordgren Memorial Chapel, 300 Lincoln St., Worcester, MA 01605. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mark's Church, 356 Boston Rd., Sutton. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Worcester. For directions or to leave an online condolence message, please visit
Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019