Anthony R. Mandella (1946-2020)
Sanford, ME - Anthony "Tony" Mandella, 73, of Sanford, ME, formerly of Worcester County, died unexpectedly on Monday, March 16, 2020.
He will be lovingly remembered and missed by his mother, Concetta (Mandella) Noponen and his four children, David Mandella and his wife Ene of Crownsville, MD; Michael Mandella and his wife Donna Renee of Springfield, MA; Mark Mandella and his wife Christine of Grafton, MA; and Jessica Mandella and her fiancé Taylor Lynde of Fitchburg, MA. He is also survived by his grandchildren Autumn, David, Kacie, Arianna, Daniel, and Liliana. He was predeceased by his father George E. Mandella (1986), brother Dennis G. Mandella (1994) and survived by his sister Deborah (Mandella) Jackson and her husband Freddie of Ware, MA along with many nieces and nephews. He will also be mourned by his companion Barbara Forsyth of Sanford, ME and their cherished dogs Simon and Libby, as well as all of his dear friends.
Tony was born and raised in Worcester, MA and graduated from Auburn High School in 1964. He proudly served in the National Guard and started his professional career working as the Store Manager for the Big-D in Worcester, MA. Tony was also the owner of Tony's Place on Green Street in Worcester, MA and was known for his "specials of the day" American chop suey and meatloaf. Tony then moved on to his real passion - cars - and became the General Sales Manager for Nissan of Marlboro and Prospect Auto in Leominster, MA.
A man with a big heart and a great smile, Tony loved being surrounded by family and friends whether it be around his pool or at the campfire in Maine. He also enjoyed listening to his favorite bands, singing karaoke, and watching his favorite movies and shows. He was an avid sports fan and absolutely adored watching his Patriots win, especially in the company of loved ones. Tony will forever be remembered for having the ability to make anyone laugh, in addition to having a very caring and friendly soul. He was truly an amazing person to all he loved and will be dearly missed.
A private gathering for immediate family only will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020. A celebration of life to be held at a later date.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020