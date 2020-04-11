|
|
Anthony D. Masiello, 89
AUBURN - Anthony D. "Tony" Masiello, 89, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Sunday April 5, 2020 in the comfort of his own home.
Born and raised in Worcester, Tony was the only child of the late Alphonse and Mary B. (Piontek) Masiello. He was educated at the Worcester Boys Trade School, where he specialized in woodworking and cabinet making. After graduation Tony enlisted in the U.S. Army, spending almost three years serving his country proudly. His professional career ended with his retirement from the Worcester State Hospital where he retired after 30 years as a 2nd class fireman.
In his spare time, Tony enjoyed fishing and woodworking.
Tony is survived by his wife, Patricia A. (McKeon) Masiello also of Auburn; his son, Anthony J. Masiello and his wife Kelly of Auburn; his grandchildren, Allyssa, Isabella, and Benjamin Masiello, James Layte, and Kristen (Layte) DiRenzo; his great-grandchildren, Lucas Bushe and Gabriella DiRenzo; his in laws, Ed and Marion McKeon; several nieces, nephews, cousins, the Pakachoag Village community, and close friend Barbara Simons. Tony was father of the late Donna Marie (Masiello) Layte, who passed in 1995.
His services will be held privately for his family, with a public celebration of life to be announced at a later date in time. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Special Olympics (give.specialolympics.org). The BRITTON - WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn, MA is honored to assist his family with arrangements. To leave a note of condolence for them, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020