Anthony "Tony" M. Mazzone, 76
Spencer - Anthony "Tony" M. Mazzone, 76, died peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Worcester, the son of Anthony G. Mazzone and Barbara J. (Sieniuc) Mazzone, and lived in Spencer since 1972.
Anthony is predeceased by his wife, Eleanor E. Mazzone, and son, Joseph M. Mazzone.
He leaves a son John A. Mazzone, a daughter Lisa M. Ritze, and a son the Rev. James S. Mazzone.
Anthony also leaves his five grandchildren, Carmen L. Ritze, Scott A. Ritze, Joseph (Alex) A. Mazzone and his wife Lauren, John (Jack) A. Mazzone and Sophia D. Mazzone and their mother, Monique Blanchard Mazzone.
He leaves a brother, Robert A. Mazzone, sisters-in-law, Nancy V. Brosnan, Dorothy A. Laukaitis and Antoinette M. Laukaitis, brother-in-law Vincent E. Cox, as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.
He is predeceased by his brother, Steven M. Mazzone, and brothers and sisters-in-law Alphonse G. Laukaitis and his wife Elaine, Genevieve T. Berry and her husband Robert, Denis J. Brosnan, Daniel P. Laukaitis, Edward S. Laukaitis, Beverly D. Cox and Patricia C. Geraway.
Anthony worked at General Motors in Framingham for 25 years, and as a courier and vehicle transporter for many years thereafter.
A Memorial Mass for the repose of the soul of Anthony will be held at Mary, Queen of the Rosary Church 7 Church St. in Spencer, MA on Saturday, June 8, at 11am.
Anthony has donated his body for the advancement of the medical students of the University of Massachusetts Medical School. Therefore, interment will occur at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mary, Queen of the Rosary Parish Office, 60 Maple St., Spencer, MA 01562 or the Holy Name of Jesus House of Studies, 51 Illinois St., Worcester, MA 01610. Alfred Roy and Sons Funeral Home, 12 Hammond St., Worcester, is assisting the family with arrangements.
