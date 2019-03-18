|
|
Anthony E. "Tony" O'Loughlin, 76
Clinton - Anthony E. "Tony" O'Loughlin, 76, passed away peacefully in the loving care of his family on Friday, March 15, 2019. He is survived by his three daughters; Kelley O'Loughlin Southwick of Worcester; Amy O'Loughlin of Boston; and Jennifer O'Loughlin of Clinton; and his adoring grandson Jack Francis O'Loughlin Hieber. He leaves his former wife and beloved friend Carol A. (Martin) O'Loughlin; siblings and their spouses, Dennis O'Loughlin & Sara of Wisconsin; Kevin O'Loughlin & Maureen of Lancaster; and Margaret O'Toole & Kevin of New York; nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and many dear friends.
Tony was born in Clinton to the late Anthony & Mary (O'Malley) O'Loughlin. He graduated from the Clinton High School, Class of 1960 and achieved his Bachelor degree in Economics from Worcester State College. Tony was employed for many years as the East Coast Sales Manager for Lever Brothers before joining the Digital Equipment Corporation. Additionally, he ran his own painting business in the Clinton area and enjoyed selling Christmas trees at his home before relocating to West Yarmouth. He then established and successfully operated Tony's Lawn Service for the past 25 years, proudly serving the greater Cape Cod area. Always civic minded, Tony served as a two-term Selectman for the Town of Clinton, as a lifetime member and past Exalted Ruler of the Clinton Lodge of Elks, and a long-time volunteer for Meals on Wheels. A devout Catholic, he was a parishioner of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Yarmouth. Tony celebrated his Irish heritage and was happiest while in the company of family. Additional hobbies and interests of Tony's include: playing golf, cheering for all New England sports teams, camping, playing cards, trips to the casino and the horse track, fishing, traveling, spending winters in Florida, and enjoying a good cigar. Funeral services are to be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 from the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10AM in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Calling hours will be held in the funeral home from 5 until 7PM on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Anthony E. O'Loughlin to: The Miami Project to Cure Paralysis, Attn: Director of Annual Giving, P.O. Box 016960, Miami, FL 33101, or to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 18 to Mar. 22, 2019