Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
44 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0225
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
44 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
44 Congress Street
Milford, MA 01757
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, (UPPER CHURCH)
7 East Main Street,
Milford, MA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Sacred Heart Cemetery
Milford, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Oliva
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Oliva

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony Oliva Obituary
Anthony R. "Babe" Oliva, 90

Milford, MA - died unexpectedly Sunday morning (September 8 , 2019) at the Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis MA after being stricken at his summer residence. He was the beloved husband of Mary (D'Alfonso) Oliva.

Babe was born in Milford MA, the son of the late Nicola and the late Angelina (Mastroianni) Oliva. He attended Milford public schools, graduating from Milford High School, Class of 1947. He was a US Army veteran having served in Germany from 1951 to 1953.

After first working at Gloria Chain Stores; Marcello's Market and at McCausland's Market he opened his own market, bearing the Oliva family name, in 1961, and had participated in running the family business, along with his family members, even to the day of his untimely passing.

Along with his beloved wife of sixty years, he is survived by his children: Nicola Oliva and his wife Dawna , Gina Tarolli, and Carla, wife of George Tuttle all of Milford MA; 6 grandchildren: Zachary Tarolli, Michael Tarolli, George Tuttle, Benjamin Tuttle, Angelina Oliva and Anthony Oliva; 1 sister: Eleanor Bernat of Upton MA; 1 sister-in-law: Elizabeth Oliva of Milford MA; 2 brorthers-in-law: Henry D'Alfonso and his wife Elaine of Uxbridge MA and John D'Alfonso of North Uxbridge MA; also many nieces & nephews.

He was the brother of the late Mary Zacchilli, the late Concetta Brucato, the late Josephine Zacchilli, the late Joseph Oliva and the late Marguerite Compagnone.

His funeral, with Military Honors, will be held Wednesday (September 11th) at 10am from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, (UPPER CHURCH), 7 East Main Street, Milford MA. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Milford MA. Visiting hours will be Tuesday (September 10th) from 4pm to 8pm.

Visit [email protected] for complete obituary & condolence book.

In lieu of flowers, the family highly encourages you to make a donation in Babe's memory to The Oliva Cancer Comfort Fund, c/o the Milford Regional Healthcare Foundation, 14 Prospect Street, Milford MA 01757.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edwards Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now