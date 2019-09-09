|
Anthony R. "Babe" Oliva, 90
Milford, MA - died unexpectedly Sunday morning (September 8 , 2019) at the Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis MA after being stricken at his summer residence. He was the beloved husband of Mary (D'Alfonso) Oliva.
Babe was born in Milford MA, the son of the late Nicola and the late Angelina (Mastroianni) Oliva. He attended Milford public schools, graduating from Milford High School, Class of 1947. He was a US Army veteran having served in Germany from 1951 to 1953.
After first working at Gloria Chain Stores; Marcello's Market and at McCausland's Market he opened his own market, bearing the Oliva family name, in 1961, and had participated in running the family business, along with his family members, even to the day of his untimely passing.
Along with his beloved wife of sixty years, he is survived by his children: Nicola Oliva and his wife Dawna , Gina Tarolli, and Carla, wife of George Tuttle all of Milford MA; 6 grandchildren: Zachary Tarolli, Michael Tarolli, George Tuttle, Benjamin Tuttle, Angelina Oliva and Anthony Oliva; 1 sister: Eleanor Bernat of Upton MA; 1 sister-in-law: Elizabeth Oliva of Milford MA; 2 brorthers-in-law: Henry D'Alfonso and his wife Elaine of Uxbridge MA and John D'Alfonso of North Uxbridge MA; also many nieces & nephews.
He was the brother of the late Mary Zacchilli, the late Concetta Brucato, the late Josephine Zacchilli, the late Joseph Oliva and the late Marguerite Compagnone.
His funeral, with Military Honors, will be held Wednesday (September 11th) at 10am from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, (UPPER CHURCH), 7 East Main Street, Milford MA. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Milford MA. Visiting hours will be Tuesday (September 10th) from 4pm to 8pm.
Visit [email protected] for complete obituary & condolence book.
In lieu of flowers, the family highly encourages you to make a donation in Babe's memory to The Oliva Cancer Comfort Fund, c/o the Milford Regional Healthcare Foundation, 14 Prospect Street, Milford MA 01757.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019