Anthony Pepe, Jr., 85
SPENCER - Anthony Pepe, Jr., 85, of 195 Main St., died Friday, March 22, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester. He was the husband of Mary Winifred (Haggerty) Pepe who died in 2012.
He leaves his sons, Anthony Pepe and his wife S.Michelle of Spencer and John Pepe and his wife Shaunda of Savannah, TX; three grandchildren, Suzanne, Kathryn and Jonathan Pepe; his brother in law, John Haggerty of Kearneysville, WV., and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his daughters Mary and Jane Pepe. Tony was the owner of Mack Trucks in Worcester he also owned and operated Charlton Manufacturing and established a clothing store, Something Extra with his wife Winnie.
Born in Providence, RI, he was the son of Anthony Sr. and Carmen (Gay) Pepe, graduated from New York Military Academy, attended Boston University and later served his country with the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Tony was a devoted and loving husband, father, and grandfather, and was a man of great integrity. His passions were his family, grandchildren and the many friendships he formed during his personal and professional life. The family would like to extend thanks for Tony's care to the staff at Senior Living at Prouty (MHPI), Southern Worcester County VNA, and the Jewish Healthcare Center.
Tony's funeral will be held on Wednesday, March 27 from the J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 23 Maple Terr., Spencer with a Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 7 Church St., Spencer. A calling hour will precede the service on Wednesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial with Military Honors will be private in St. Anne's Cemetery, Cranston, RI. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either the Spencer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 147, Spencer, MA 01562 or M.H.P.I. Inc.
