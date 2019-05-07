|
Anthony Perry, 75
Boylston - Anthony Perry, 75, a longtime Boylston resident passed away at home Monday, May 6th, 2019, with loved ones gathered at his side after a period of declining health.
Anthony was born in New Bedford, one of ten children of Anthony and Alyce (Fraga) Perry. Raised in New Bedford, he graduated from both New Bedford High School and New Bedford Vocational Technical High School. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics and Science from Worcester State University and furthered his post graduate studies attending Boston College. Anthony spent the majority of his life, helping educate and coach young minds. For over thirty-three years, Anthony taught math and coached football and track for the West Boylston School system before retiring. Not one to just retire, Anthony continued to work with the Oxford and Grafton School departments with their computer IT networking systems over the next decade. Anthony notably, helped to implement process enhancements with the Massachusetts Virtual Online School System. He has lived in Boylston for over 50 years.
Anthony is survived by the "Love of his life", partner and wife of over 53 years, Susan J. (Schlicher) Perry; his two sons, Anthony J. Perry and his wife Maryann of Gloucester, MA, and Mark C. Perry of Carmel, Indiana. Anthony leaves seven siblings: Marie Perry, Elizabeth Lestage and her husband Paul, Karen Rose and her husband Barry, all of New Bedford, MA; Lawrence Perry and his wife Debra of Stamford, CT; Angela Hague and her husband Ronald of Creede, Colorado; Martin Perry and his wife Jen of Brewster, MA; Robert Perry and his wife Johanna of Dennis, MA. Anthony also leaves five grandchildren; Andrew J. Trupiano, Morgan B, Anthony J, Nicholas A, and Jaden N. Perry; a great grandson, Andrew "Drew"; an Aunt, Elsie R. Farga of New Bedford; Many nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends including, Kevin and Lisa O'Brien, Jill Murray and family, and Rev. Karyl Leslie. Besides his parents, two sisters, Ruth Bates and Valerie Perry, and two nephews, Forest Bates and Robert Perry Jr. pre deceased him.
Anthony was a contributing member of the Massachusetts Teachers Association, National Educational Association, and the Boylston Lions Club. Anthony also assisted his son coaching with Pop Warner and USA football in the area. He was an active and supportive fan of the academic and athletic activities of his grandchildren.
Friends and relatives are invited to a period of calling hours, Saturday May 11th from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St, Worcester, MA. 01605. A Celebration of life service will follow at 1:00 pm
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 7 to May 9, 2019