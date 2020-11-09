Anthony J. Romeo, 43Worcester - Anthony J. Romeo, 43, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital.Calling hours are Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at DIRSA-MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton Street, Worcester. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 at St. John's Church, 40 Temple Street, Worcester. Those attending the Funeral Mass are kindly asked to meet directly at the Church. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Current guidelines for capacity, wearing face coverings and social distancing will be followed. Full obituary is available on the funeral home website.