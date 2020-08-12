Anthony S. "Sonny" Kender at 32Worcester - On August 5, 2020, our beloved Anthony "Sonny" Kender succumbed to an accidental drowning in Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester, MA. Anthony was born on January 13, 1988 in Worcester, MA.Anthony leaves behind his mother, Phyllis Dunphe of Worcester; his full blooded sister Juley Domack of Oxford; his half siblings Eric Young and Christine Kender of Worcester and Steven Kender of Rhode Island. He also leaves behind many cousins including Eric Plikunas and his wife Nicole and Shawn Swift. His closest cousins Lisa Aquino, Steven and David Supernor; and many nieces and nephews who were the light of his life. Anthony leaves lots of close friends he considered family. A few close friends dear to his heart, Terry McNamara of Worcester, Joshua Pizzotti of Webster and childhood friend David Phaneuf of Holden. The apple of Anthony's eye was his grandmother who he cared for, Helen Orcutt who passed away in 2011. Anthony is predeceased by his father David Kender Jr. and infant brother John. Our only comfort in this tragedy is Anthony is reunited with Helen and a big brother figure Borris and many loved ones who are no longer with us.Anthony was the light of any party and could light up anyone feeling down. Anthony would light up any room he walked into with his charm, smile and contagious bellows of laughter. He cherished his friends and would do anything for someone he loved, even if it meant giving the shirt off his back. He had a beautiful soul. Anthony loved cooking, fishing and anything outdoors. Anthony will be laid to rest alongside his beloved friend Borris who he was very distraught about after his passing. Now they are together in eternal life. He will be placed in the "Wall of Wisdom" in Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton, MA. He will be missed excruciatingly by all who loved him.Calling hours for Anthony will be held Sunday August 16, from 3PM to 6PM in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. A service will follow at 6PM. Covid Restrictions will apply, limited number of guests at one time, social distancing, and face masks will be required! To leave a message of condolence for Anthony's family please visit his memorial site at