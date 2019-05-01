|
Anthony Tranakas, 86
Worcester - Anthony Tranakas, 86, of Worcester, died Tuesday, April 30th in St. Vincent Hospital. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Maria (Ziogas) Tranakas; his son, Nicholas Tranakas and his wife, Anna of Fort Lauderdale; his daughter, Meeka Bernier and her husband, Walter of Brookfield; three brothers, Kosta Tranakas and his wife, Anna, Spiro Tranakas and his wife, Spiridoula and Dionysis Tranakas and his wife, Asimina all of Zakynthos, Greece; three sisters, Aristea Notidis and her husband, Jimmy of Worcester, Chrysanthe Maroudas and her husband, Dionysis of Montreal, Canada and Katina Tranakas of Zakynthos, Greece; four grandchildren, Marie, Zoe, Anthony and Ileana and many nephews and nieces. He was predeceased by his two brothers, Tasos and Demetri Tranakas.
He was born in Zakynthos, Greece, the son of Nicholas and Demetra (Bizinti) Tranakas; and had served in the Greek Army. Mr. Tranakas had retired as a baker from Table Talk Pie and later worked for Price Chopper after his retirement. He was a member of St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral and the Order of AHEPA. He will be remembered for his passion for fishing and cooking, but his greatest joy was time spent with family, especially his grandchildren.
His funeral is Friday, May 3rd from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue with a service at 11:00 a.m. in St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 102 Russell Street. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery. Calling hours are Thursday, May 2nd from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions maybe made to St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 102 Russell Street, Worcester, MA 01609.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 1 to May 2, 2019