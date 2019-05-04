|
Anthony L. Vigliotti, 78
Worcester - Anthony L. Vigliotti, 78, of Worcester, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019. His Goddaughter Michelle was by his side.
Tony was born on February 15, 1941 in Worcester MA. He was born to the late Salvatore Vilgliotti and Rose (Zenaro) Vigliotti. Tony leaves his sister Nancy Marsan, her husband Richard, Goddaughter Michelle Faneuff and her spouse Keith, niece Christine Marsan, great nephew Ryan Marsan and his nephew Gary Jolicoueur and spouse Barbara. In 2013, his life partner Armand Paul passed away. They enjoyed traveling, helping others, and socializing.
Tony worked very hard to recover from his stroke, and spent most of the last five years being a joyful, boisterous resident at Care One Millbury. He became best friends with Linda Danforth, a fellow resident at his nursing home who passed away in August 2018. She kept him busy and cared for him, and without her he started to decline.
Tony was naturally an extroverted person, saying hello to nearly everyone in and out of the nursing home. He was an avid lover of animals and especially dogs. He loved all types of food, even when his dentures wouldn't accommodate it. We will miss his "Take it easy'" and "How are ya" He had challenging moments but he was a great person at heart and will be dearly missed by our family.
Family and friends are invited to MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street Worcester on Wednesday May 8th, from 10:00 am-11:00 am with a short service to follow before processing to St John's Cemetery, Worcester. To share your thoughts and memories of Tony please visit his personal guest book mercadantefuneral.com. In lieu of flowers please donate to Save A Dog at 604 Boston Post Rd Sudbury MA 01776, for his love of dogs!
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 4 to May 5, 2019