Anthony J. Wyman, 72
WEST BOYLSTON - Anthony J. Wyman, 72 of West Boylston, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at UMass Memorial after a brief illness.
Anthony was born in Worcester where he graduated from Commerce High School, a son of the late Merrill J. and Palma R. (Cozzolino) Wyman. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy and later worked as a utility operator for National Grid for 33 years before his retirement in 2003. Anthony loved taking walks and was an avid New England Sports Fan.
Anthony is survived by his son, Matthew J. Wyman of Worcester; his daughter, Meghan E. Wyman of Long Island City, NY; a brother, Merrill "Buddy" Wyman of Worcester, mother of his children, Jane Wyman of Worcester and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Janice Tierney.
Relatives and friends are invited to a period of calling hours on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 5-7 pm with his funeral service to immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. Burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Lymphoma Research Foundation- www.Lymphoma.org
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 21 to June 22, 2019