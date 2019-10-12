|
Antoinette M Carnevale
"Toni"
Auburn - Antoinette M. "Toni" (Cappoli) Carnevale, 91, of Auburn, passed away, on Friday, October 11, 2019 at The Willows of Worcester. Her loving husband of fifty-eight years, Angelo M. Carnevale, passed away in December 2014.
Toni is survived her son, Michael A. Carnevale, with whom she lived; a daughter, Phyllis A. Walsh and her husband Daniel recently of Lowell, formerly of Marlborough; three grandchildren, Ryan and his wife Katherine, Michael and his wife Sarah, and Timothy and his fiancé Leigh; a great grandson, Patrick; a sister in law, Irene Cappoli; a brother in law, Anthony Carnevale, both of Worcester; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three brothers, Salvatore Cappoli, George Cappoli and Albert Cappoli. Antoinette was born in Worcester, daughter of the late, Domenico and Maria (Santoro) Cappoli and grew up there, before settling in Auburn in 1956.
Toni graduated from Sacred Heart Academy and Girls Trade High School, she worked for several years as a seamstress, before dedicating her life to family. As her children entered high school and college, she started working at The Auburn Mall as manager of the Mothercare store, where she enjoyed interacting with co-workers and customers alike. She was a member of Saint Joseph Church in Auburn, she loved travel, and spending summers at the beach in Maine with her family. She loved cooking, baking, and having family gatherings. Her kindness and love will be remembered by her family and all of those that surrounded her.
Calling Hours will be held on Tuesday morning from 8:30 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester, before departing in procession at 10:40 a.m., en route to an 11 a.m. Funeral Mass at Saint Joseph Church, 189 Oxford Street, Auburn. Entombment, beside her loving husband, will follow at Notre Dame Mausoleum in Worcester.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Building Fund of Saint Joseph, 194 Oxford Street, Auburn, MA 01501
