Antoinette Marzilli, Palermo, 94
Worcester - Antoinette R. (Mazzone) Palermo, 94, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. Her husband of 34 years, Samuel J. Palermo, predeceased her in January of 2008. Her first husband of 21 years, Thomas P. Marzilli, Sr., passed away in May of 1966.
Toni was a strong, courageous person who was deeply loved and will be cherished forever by her children Michele Werme and her husband James, Anthony Marzilli and his wife Elaine, Joseph Marzilli and his wife Peggy, a daughter-in-law Karen Marzilli, a stepdaughter Elaine Hamel, and a stepson Joseph Palermo. She also leaves her ten grandchildren - Thomas Werme and his wife Kirsten, James Werme and his wife Sally, Christopher Marzilli and his wife Liza, Thomas Marzilli, Stacey Percia and her husband Benjamin, Joseph Marzilli, Thomas Marzilli III and his wife Sarah, Anthony Marzilli and his wife Vanessa, Marisa Palermo and her husband Anthony, and Joseph Hamel; fourteen great grandchildren; a sister, Michelina Terlizzi; a sister-in-law Esther (Marzilli) Fitzgerald and her husband Albert; and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her son Thomas P. Marzilli, Jr. and her granddaughter Meredith Marzilli who welcome her with open arms; a sister Carmela Santoro and a brother Jerry Mazzone.
Toni was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Olivieri) Mazzone and lived here all her life. Toni was a graduate of the former Commerce High School. She was employed by the City of Worcester Veteran's Service Department for many years before retiring in 1985. She was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Margaret Mary Church and Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. She maintained very close friendships with her best high school friends, Irene, Ollie and Philly, by meeting on a regular basis in each other's homes, which they affectionately called "Club".
Toni's life was her family. They filled her life with love and happiness. She will be remembered, most of all, for the unconditional love she gave to her family, for always being there to give a helping hand, and her famous "Mama's meatballs and macaroni" and "chocolate chip cookies" For all these endearing qualities, she will be in our hearts forever.
The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at Notre Dame du Lac Assisted Living, UMass Memorial Hospital/West Wing II, and Beaumont Rehabilitation in Worcester for all the compassion and care they gave to her.
The services are private. A mass and celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Meredith Marzilli Scholarship Fund, c/o Development Information Systems, 118 Cushing Hall, Northeastern University, 360 Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02115-9877.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020