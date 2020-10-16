Antoinette Mattero

Antoinette (Etre) Mattero 79
Millbury - Antoinette Susan (Etre) Mattero, 79 of Millbury, a devoted mother, grandmother, and friend passed away at home surrounded by her loving family, Thursday, October 15, 2020 after a 37-year courageous battle with breast cancer.
Ann was born and raised in Worcester, one of three children of Victor and Philomena (Germain) Etre. She graduated from Worcester Girls Trade and worked many years in mental health for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts at Westborough State Hospital before retiring.
Antoinette is survived by her devoted four children, Joanne C. Parenti and her husband Joseph with whom she lived, Joseph M Mattero, Jr. and his wife Mae of Worcester, Patsy A. Mattero and his wife Marcia of Smithfield, RI, Jodi A. Fortunato and her husband Nicholas of Auburn; seven grandchildren, Sarah, Francis and his fiancée Brittany, Jacqueline and Vincent Mattero, Sofia and Giuliana Fortunato, and Michael White; a sister, Carol Rutkiewicz, brother John Etre; her Uncle Albert Etre; Aunt Ann Rucci; Several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Besides her parents, her daughter Patricia Ann Mattero, granddaughter Gabrielle Mattero and former husband Joseph Mattero, Sr whom she remained close friends with over the years predeceased her.
Antoinette was extremely religious women of faith; A member, regular church attendee, and eucharistic minister of both St Peters in Worcester and Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Millbury. Ann was also a certified Florist, a quilter, and cake decorator. She loved to crochet and knit. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren family and friends, notably a accomplished cook, she found great pride in feeding anyone who entered her home. Ann especially looked forward to Christmas Eve, Christmas and all the Holidays. On Friday's Ann could be found, spending time with friends at Cut Loose Hair studio, and Cordis Mills.
The Mattero family would especially like to thank her oncologist of 37 years, Dr. Susan Donohue, her Hospice Nurse Nina Thomas, the Overlook VNA Hospice, in Charlton, and Fr. Dan Mulcahy for the comfort, compassion and care they gave to our Mother.
Relatives and friends are invited to calling hours, Sunday October 18th from 3 pm to 6 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Her funeral will be held Monday, October 19th from the funeral home with a procession to St Brigid's Church, 59 Main St Millbury where her celebration of Christian burial mass will be held at 12 noon. Burial will follow in St John's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in her name can be made to the Umass Memorial Maternity Center, Memorial Campus, care of the Umass Foundation, 333 South St Shrewsbury, MA 01545, or the Overlook VNA, 88 Masonic Home Rd, #2, Charlton, MA 01507. Covid restrictions apply, masks must be worn and social distancing. For live streaming, please go to www.mercadantefunral.com
