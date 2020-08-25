1/1
Antoinette "Toni" Oster
Antionette "Toni" (Levesque) Oster, 81

Auburn - Antionette "Toni" (Levesque) Oster, 81, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 24, 2020 surrounded by her loving family and with her beloved cat Troubles by her side. She leaves 4 children- David Phelps and his partner Patti Woodward of Oxford, MA, Debbie Crossman and her husband Michael Crossman Jr. of Weymouth MA, Joanne Phelps of Warren Ohio, and Denise Kranefuss of Bucerías Mexico; 4 grandchildren- Alex Hebert, Taylor Scarpaci, Mark Phelps, and Chelsea Walker; 2 sisters- Marie Lavin and Jeanette M. Levesque and her partner Joseph Genduso, with whom she lived and served as her caregiver for many months; many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Toni was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Edward Levesque and Elizabeth Alexandrovich Levesque Hart. She attended Worcester Public Schools and worked as a bartender at the VFW on Millbury St. In Worcester for many years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Worcester and enjoyed going to the beach- especially Old Orchard and Hampton. She also enjoyed an occasional trip to the casino- Las Vegas, Atlantic City, and Foxwoods. She especially enjoyed staying at home in her patio or yard enjoying the sun.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. in Nordgren Memorial Chapel 300 Lincoln St. Worcester. A funeral service will be held during that time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Toni's memory may go to the Animal Rescue League 139 Holden Street, Worcester, MA 01606. For directions or to leave an online condolence message, please visit

Nordgrenmemorialchapel.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Nordgren Memorial Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Nordgren Memorial Chapel
300 Lincoln Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-852-2161
