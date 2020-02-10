|
Anton "Tony" Patrick Morin, 81
Hubbardston - Anton (Tony) Patrick Morin was born in Fitchburg on August 6, 1938. He grew up in Fitchburg and graduated from St. Bernard's High School in 1956. He was a standout point guard on the basketball team. He was selected to play on the North Worcester County All-Star team where he was a high scorer. His love for basketball and all college sports, lived on through his coaching. He loved history and had a gift for languages - being able to speak Italian, Spanish, Japanese, and Finnish. He proudly served his country in the US Air Force, being stationed in Texas, Dover, Delaware and in Japan in the 1950's as a cryptographer.
Tony met the love of his life, Honey Morin and together they raised two sons, Mark and Matthew. They spent 58 years together.
Both he and Honey worked tremendously hard for their family through the years. Tony worked at Decotone, Fitchburg Paper, and lastly at General Electric in Fitchburg. At GE, Tony ran a 100 - ton crane and was respected for his work ethic, his intelligence, his rigging skills, and most importantly his ability to connect with those around him with his sense of humor.
Despite work, he always found time to coach his son's basketball and baseball teams. Along with his good friend, Craig Corliss, he coached the Elks Biddy League basketball team for many years. His teams were always competitive and won multiple city championships. He also coached St. Bernard's JV team - and made every player he coached a better player and person.
Tony had a strong faith, loved Foxwoods, Scratch tickets, Coors lights and Rides in his son Matthew's GTO. Tony mostly just loved spending time with his family and extended families and loved cooking dinners for them, especially traditional Italian food.
He will be missed dearly by his family.
He is predeceased mother Ruth Morin, his sister and brother-in-law Margo and Donald Gillis and also, his grandfather Luke Morley and many cousins.
He leaves his wife, Lynn (Honey) Morin; his oldest son, Mark Morin and his wife Lynn Morin and his youngest son, Matthew Morin and his wife Inga Morin; his much-loved grandchildren, Ellen Morin and her fiancé Chris Smedile, Matthew Morin, Rhiannon Morin and Erin Morin: as well as his great-granddaughter Tabitha Morin.
His funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Bernard Parish @ St. Camillus Church, 333 Mechanic Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420.
There are no calling hours and his burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tony's name to the American Diabetes Association, https://donations.diabetes.org/
The Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water Street, Fitchburg, MA, have been entrusted with Tony's funeral arrangements.
For further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net
John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020