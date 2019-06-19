|
Antonio A. Chaves, 96
Hudson, MA - Antonio A. Chaves, 96, of Hudson, Ma passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, after a period of declining health. He is reunited in heaven with his beloved wife, Ines De Chaves and his son, Jose Chaves.
Antonio was born on January 6, 1923, in Santa Maria, Azores, Portugal, the son of the late Manuel A. and Maria (Sousa) Chaves. He, his wife Ines and son Jose, later immigrated to Hudson, Ma, where they resided for many years together, until their beloved son passed in 1980, and his wife passed in 2006. Antonio worked as a Machine Operator for Independent Cable Company in Hudson, for many years before he eventually retired.
Antonio is survived by his brother, Jose E. Chaves; his sister, Maria Tavares and many nieces and nephews. He was also predeceased by his siblings, Ines Chaves, Filomena Braga, Jose Almada Chaves, Helena Almada, Ermelinda Almada Chaves and Elvira De Sousa Chaves.
Calling hours will be held from 5 pm until 8 pm on Friday, June 21, 2019, at TIGHE HAMILTON REGIONAL FUNERAL HOME, 50 Central St., Hudson, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 am on Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Saint Michael Parish, 21 Manning St., Hudson, Ma; followed by interment in Saint Michael Cemetery.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 19 to June 20, 2019