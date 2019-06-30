|
Antonio "Tony" D'Allesandro, 90
WORCESTER - Antonio D'Allesandro, died Sat., June 29 at home with his family by his side. Tony's funeral will be held on Fri., July 5th from Callahan Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle St. with a Mass at 11am at St. John's Church, 40 Temple St. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery. Visiting hours will also be held on Friday from 9 until 10:30 am at the funeral home. A full obituary will appear on Tuesday.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 30 to July 1, 2019