Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle St
Worcester, MA 01608
(508) 755-1500
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle St
Worcester, MA 01608
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's Church
40 Temple Street
Worcester, MA
Burial
To be announced at a later date
St. John's Cemetery
Antonio D'Allesandro


1929 - 2019
Antonio D'Allesandro Obituary
Antonio "Tony" D'Allesandro, 90

WORCESTER - Antonio D'Allesandro, died Sat., June 29 at home with his family by his side. Tony's funeral will be held on Fri., July 5th from Callahan Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle St. with a Mass at 11am at St. John's Church, 40 Temple St. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery. Visiting hours will also be held on Friday from 9 until 10:30 am at the funeral home. A full obituary will appear on Tuesday. www.callahanfay.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 30 to July 1, 2019
