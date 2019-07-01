|
Antonio "Tony" D'Allesandro, 90
WORCESTER - Antonio "Tony" D'Allesandro, 90, died Saturday, June 29, 2019 at home with his family by his side.
He was born in Worcester, son of Italian immigrants Antonio and Rose (Catrambone) D'Allessandro. He was an Army veteran of the Korean War. Tony was a carpenter with Carpenters, Local 107 for many years. After retirement, Tony managed Anthony Arms apartment complex in Worcester.
Tony belonged to the Greendale Men's Club and Knights of Columbus. He was a great dancer and a former Worcester County Reserve Deputy Sheriff. Tony was very generous and was always there for anyone who needed a hand.
He is survived by three children; Lisa M. Wass and her husband Bradford of Auburn, Anthony D'Allesandro of Holden and Jeannie M. Johnson and her husband Arthur of Southbridge and three grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He also leaves his longtime companion Elaine Gendron with whom he lived, his sister-in-law Jean Holden and her husband Tom of Worcester and nephews and nieces. Tony was predeceased by two sisters, Teresa Barbale and Nancy DePalma and a brother Frank D'Allessandro.
His family would like to thank the Milford Senior Helpers and Salmon VNA and Hospice, for the wonderful care they provided during the last weeks of his life.
Tony's funeral will be held on Friday, July 5th from Callahan Fay & Caswell Funeral Home with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am at St. John's Church, 40 Temple Street. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery. Visiting hours will also be held on Friday from 9 until 10:30 am at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Tony's memory may be made to St. Jude's Hospital, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or by visiting
