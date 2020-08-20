1/1
Antonio D'Andrea
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Antonio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Antonio Raffaele D'Andrea (Tony), 97

Died Aug. 20, 2020 after a short struggle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by 2 sisters: Nancy & Gloria; 3 daughters: Diana, Gloria & Tracy; 2 grandchildren: Edward & Kiera; 7 great-grandchildren: Jessica, Jasmine, John, Ava, Logan, Chase & Lily.

He was born at home in Worcester, MA Feb. 28, 1923. He was a paperboy & a cook at the Boulevard Diner in his youth. As an adult he worked in the gaming industry in Las Vegas, NV, Paradise Island, BS & on the island of Krk, which is now part of Croatia. Later in life he became a travel agent. He loved to travel & lived in several other states before returning to MA in 2012.

Tony was a fabulous story teller.

He served in the USMC in the Pacific Theater during WWII, and his ashes will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery in the coming year.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved