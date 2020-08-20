Antonio Raffaele D'Andrea (Tony), 97



Died Aug. 20, 2020 after a short struggle with pancreatic cancer. He is survived by 2 sisters: Nancy & Gloria; 3 daughters: Diana, Gloria & Tracy; 2 grandchildren: Edward & Kiera; 7 great-grandchildren: Jessica, Jasmine, John, Ava, Logan, Chase & Lily.



He was born at home in Worcester, MA Feb. 28, 1923. He was a paperboy & a cook at the Boulevard Diner in his youth. As an adult he worked in the gaming industry in Las Vegas, NV, Paradise Island, BS & on the island of Krk, which is now part of Croatia. Later in life he became a travel agent. He loved to travel & lived in several other states before returning to MA in 2012.



Tony was a fabulous story teller.



He served in the USMC in the Pacific Theater during WWII, and his ashes will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery in the coming year.





