Antonios P. Maniatis, 88
Worcester/Palm Bay, FL - Antonios P. Maniatis, 88, Formerly of Worcester, of Palm Bay, Florida, passed away from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on November 14, 2019. He was born and raised in Pikerni, Greece, and immigrated to the United States of America in 1951.
He is survived by his sons, Peter A. Maniatis of Dudley and James A. Maniatis and his wife Denise of Shrewsbury, Also survived by his grandchildren, Jordan and Evan, and their mother, Lisa Maniatis of Webster, and Nicholas and Alanna of Shrewsbury. Brother of Alkiviadis Maniatis of Komotini, Greece and many nieces and nephews. Antonios leaves his close and dear friend of many years, Chuwee Gaiwan, to whom we owe so much. He also leaves behind his cherished cat, Bingo. He was predeceased by his parents, George and Angelina, his brothers, George & Stavros, and a sister, Demitra.
Antonios had great love for his two sons and his entire family. He will be missed dearly, especially by his two sons.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a graveside service at Hope Cemetery, Worcester on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 12:00 pm.
