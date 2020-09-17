Aphrodite Drapos

Aphrodite DraposWORCESTER - Aphrodite (Giovanis) Drapos, 96, of Worcester, died Wednesday, September 16th 2020 in UMass Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of Nicholas A. Drapos who died in 1994. She is survived by her son, George N. Drapos and his wife, Barbara and their son, Gabe Drapos, whom she loved dearly; and a nephew, Charlie Panagiotou and his wife Sue. She was predeceased by three sisters, Athena Panagiotou, Cleopatra Ohanesian and Olga Giovanis and her nephew, Gregory Panagiotou.She was born in the village of Terialiates, Albania, the daughter of Steve and Aspasia Giovanis and was a member of St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral. She had been employed by the former Marcus Department Store, in the bridal department and often recounted fond memories of her work there.Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Holy Trinity Nursing and Rehabilitation Center's Employee Assistance Fund, 300 Barber Avenue, Worcester, MA 01606.