Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral
102 Russell Street
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Aphrodite Gikas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aphrodite Gikas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Aphrodite Gikas Obituary
Aphrodite (Kamtsikas) Gikas, 94

WORCESTER - Aphrodite (Kamtsikas) Gikas, 94, of Worcester, died Thursday, February 20th. She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Christie E. Gikas and her daughter, Margaret N. "Maggie" Gikas and eight brothers and sisters. She is survived by her loving niece, Katherine "Katie" Tsigas and her husband, Panagiotis of Worcester; her godsons, Christos Tsigas and his wife, Rebecca and Michael Dionis and his wife, Janice and many nephews and nieces here and in Greece.

She was born in Asprangeli, Greece the daughter of Konstantinos and Cleopatra (Papanastasi) Kamtsikas. Aphrodite had been employed by Table Talk, Telechron and last worked for Astra Pharmaceutical before retiring. She was a member of St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, its Senior's Group and the Ladies Philoptochos Society. She was also an active volunteer at the bi-annual Grecian Fesitival. Her passion was cooking and baking, especially traditional Greek favorites. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, aunt and friend.

Her funeral is Monday, February 24th from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue with a service at 10:00 a.m. in St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 102 Russell Street. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery. Calling hours are Sunday, February 23rd from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral.

oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Aphrodite's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -