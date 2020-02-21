|
|
Aphrodite (Kamtsikas) Gikas, 94
WORCESTER - Aphrodite (Kamtsikas) Gikas, 94, of Worcester, died Thursday, February 20th. She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Christie E. Gikas and her daughter, Margaret N. "Maggie" Gikas and eight brothers and sisters. She is survived by her loving niece, Katherine "Katie" Tsigas and her husband, Panagiotis of Worcester; her godsons, Christos Tsigas and his wife, Rebecca and Michael Dionis and his wife, Janice and many nephews and nieces here and in Greece.
She was born in Asprangeli, Greece the daughter of Konstantinos and Cleopatra (Papanastasi) Kamtsikas. Aphrodite had been employed by Table Talk, Telechron and last worked for Astra Pharmaceutical before retiring. She was a member of St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, its Senior's Group and the Ladies Philoptochos Society. She was also an active volunteer at the bi-annual Grecian Fesitival. Her passion was cooking and baking, especially traditional Greek favorites. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, aunt and friend.
Her funeral is Monday, February 24th from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue with a service at 10:00 a.m. in St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 102 Russell Street. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery. Calling hours are Sunday, February 23rd from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral.
