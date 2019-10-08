|
Aristea Georgeson, 86
Clinton - Aristea "Risty" (Biskaduros) Georgeson, 86, died Monday evening, October 7, 2019, in Beaumont at Northborough.
She leaves two sons: Michael N. Georgeson of Clinton, and Pastor Stephen N. Georgeson and his wife, Mish, of Northborough; a brother, Michael Biskaduros of Clinton; two sisters: Elaine Smith and her husband, Bob, of Lancaster, and Virginia Somers and her husband, Donald, of Medfield; a sister-in-law, Sandra Bisk, of Long Branch, NJ; several nieces and nephews, among them, Mark Georgeson of Clinton, with whom she was very close. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Nicholas M. Georgeson, who died in 2017. Two brothers, Robert "Rip" Bisk, and Peter Biskaduros, also predeceased her.
Risty was born in Sayville, NY, daughter of Greek immigrants Michael and Zoe (Thomas) Biskaduros. She was raised in Nashua, NH, before the family relocated to Clinton in 1946. A graduate of Clinton High School, Class of 1951, and Fitchburg State College, Class of 1955, she later earned a Master's Degree in Education from Worcester State College in 1976.
She began her teaching career in Vernon, CT, where she taught for a time, before returning to Clinton in December, 1956, to marry, and soon, start a family. When her boys reached school-age, she returned to the classroom, as an educator in the Clinton Public School System. "Mrs. Georgeson" was a beloved fixture at the Clinton Elementary School, where she taught Fourth Grade for nearly 35 years, before her retiring in 1996. Retirement was brief, however, as she missed "her kids." As such, following retirement, she began working at a daycare center, where she relished watching countless children grow.
A member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, and its Ladies Philoptochos Society, she enjoyed knitting, gardening, traveling, reading, and swimming.
The Georgeson family would like to thank Whitney Place Assisting Living, and Beaumont Skilled Nursing Center, Northborough, and Salmon Hospice, for their outstanding care and compassion.
Risty's funeral will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019, from the McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, with a service at 10:00 a.m. in St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 132 School St., Clinton. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Clinton. Relatives, friends, and former students are invited to attend calling hours at the funeral home on Friday, October 11, 2019, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the Georgeson family suggests that memorial donations be made to a .
www.mcnallywatson.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2019