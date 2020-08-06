1/1
Arleen (Morro) York
1940 - 2020
Arleen J. (Morro) York

DOUGLAS - Arleen J. (Morro) York, 79, formerly of Douglas, passed away peacefully at the home of her daughter on Thursday, July 30, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones.

She is survived by a daughter Jennifer A. York and her husband Jose Rangel of Woodstock, CT; a son Michael J. York and his wife Tammy of Paducah, KY; 2 grandsons Christopher M. Rangel and Alexander F. Rangel and his fiancé Hayley LaBrecque; a step-grandson Josiah McElmurry; a great-granddaughter Zelda; and several nieces and nephews. She was sister of the late Barbara A. Vayo, Carol J. Eaton, and Denise S. Barton. Born in Northbridge, MA on Nov. 20, 1940 she was the daughter of Hendrick "Henry" J. And Stacia A. (Sadowski) Morro and was reared in Douglas and lived in Warwick, RI the past 15 years.

Arleen worked as a Legal Secretary for many years in Cranston, RI, Providence, RI, Washington, DC amongst others. She was a graduate of Sutton High School and an honors graduate of Clark University class of 1962, where she earned her B.A. in English and was inducted into their chapter of the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society. She was a skilled artist creating many drawings and paintings. An avid reader, she enjoyed writing, even crafting several of her own books. She was a devoted mother and grandmother who liked to teach others. A kind person, she loved her cats, played the piano, and planted gardens over the years. Always supportive of her grandsons' artistic efforts, she never missed a single one of their many school band and choral concerts or plays, from middle school through college, up until her illness.

A Celebration of her life will be held Sat. Aug. 15 at 7 p.m in Jackman Funeral Home, 7 Mechanic St. Douglas, MA. Calling hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m the same day. Memorial gifts in lieu of flowers may be sent to: VNA of Care New England, Philanthropy Department, 300 Richmond St., Providence, RI 02903 or www.vnacarenewengland.org or the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St. Framingham, MA 01701. To leave a condolence message for her family please visit http://www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Jackman Funeral Home Inc
AUG
15
Celebration of Life
07:00 PM
Jackman Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Jackman Funeral Home Inc
7 Mechanic St
East Douglas, MA 01516
(508) 278-2200
