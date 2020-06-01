Arlene C. KoopmanWhitinsville - Arlene C. (Dufries) Koopman, 94, lifelong resident of Whitinsville, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sat. May 30, 2020 in Milford Regional Medical Center, Milford. She was the devoted wife of the late Sidney T. Koopman, Jr. who died in 2017.She was born on December 7, 1925 in Whitinsville, the daughter of the late John C. and Theresa (Frieswick) Dufries and was a graduate of Northbridge High School, Class of 1943.Arlene was dedicated to her family as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed her role as a homemaker and loved to spend time baking and cooking. She loved to minister to her church, friends, and family through her baking and you were always assured of a variety of delicious treats.She loved the Lord and especially enjoyed reading her Bible and listening to hymns. She was a lifetime member of the United Presbyterian Church. She was also a member of the Northbridge Senior Center.She is survived by a daughter Paula J. and her husband David Frieswick of Uxbridge; a son Randy and his wife Deb Koopman of Whitinsville; 4 grandchildren Wendy, Erica, Sean, and Shelley; 8 great-grandchildren Jordan, Sydney, Aidan, Avery, Miles, Cole, Grace, and Margaux and several nieces. She was predeceased by two sisters Anna M. DeHaas and Clara A. Baird.The family wishes to express their gratitude for the care and compassion extended to Arlene at Whitney Place, Beaumont Skilled Nursing and Rehab., both in Northbridge and most recently at Milford Regional Medical Center, Milford. The family is also thankful to the deacons and pastoral staff of the United Presbyterian Church for all their visits, prayers, encouragement and support over the years.A private graveside service will be held in Pine Grove Cemetery, Whitinsville. There are no public visiting hours. A memorial service will be held at later date.Please omit flowers. Memorial donations may be made to the Kathryn Huston Mission Circle, c/o United Presbyterian Church, 7 Spring St., Whitinsville, MA 01588.