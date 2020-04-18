|
Arline M. (Burns) Ezzo, 88
Northbridge - Arline M. (Burns) Ezzo, 88, formerly of Cooper Rd. passed away on Thurs. April 9, 2020 at Beaumont Nursing & Rehab. in Northbridge, where she had resided the past 6 months, after a period of declining health. She was predeceased by her adored husband of 65 years, Michael Ezzo Jr., on October 14, 2019.
Arline is also survived by 3 daughters, Sharon A. Reynolds and her husband Timothy of Douglas, Sandra M. Racicot and her husband Thomas of Ft. Myers, FL, Noreen F. Arpin and her husband Gary of Northbridge; 6 grandchildren: Neil Reynolds, Tracy (Racicot) Gratton, Thomas Racicot, and Casey and Hallie Arpin; 3 great-grandchildren: Jack Mespelli, Georgiana Robinson, and Maxx Gratton, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandson Adam Reynolds, and 4 siblings, Joseph, Thomas, and Robert Burns, and Frances Lennox.
Born in Whitinsville on Feb. 26, 1932 Arline was the daughter of Henry and Alice (Gauvin) Burns and was raised in Whitinsville. She had been a lifelong resident of Northbridge. Arline worked as a assembler for 20+ years for Zymark Corp. out of Hopkinton, retiring in1997. She was a very quiet woman who kept to herself and family but, also really enjoyed going on date nights with her husband to bowl at the alley in Whitinsville. She was a amazing wife, mother, and grandmother and will be sorely missed.
Her memorial funeral services will be held from Jackman Funeral Home, 12 Spring St., Whitinsville, at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations in Arline's memory may be made to: Our Lady of the Valley Regional School, 75 Mendon St., Uxbridge MA 01569. To leave a condolence message for her family please visit:
http://www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020