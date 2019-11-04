Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Hays Funeral Home
56 Main Street
Northboro, MA 01532
(508) 393-6591
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hays Funeral Home
56 Main Street
Northboro, MA 01532
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Hays Funeral Home
56 Main Street
Northboro, MA 01532
View Map
Arline Massie Obituary
Arline D. Massie, 87

Northborough - Arline D. (Groninger) Massie, 87, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at her home in Cape Neddick, Maine. At the time of her passing she was surrounded by the love of her family. Arline was born in Newark, NJ, and raised in Hillside, NJ, one of six children to the late William and Evelyn (Phillips) Groninger.

Arline and her husband, the late Alan J. Massie, Sr., raised their family in Wayne, NJ prior to relocating to Northborough in 1968. She remained in Northborough after Alan's death in 1992 until moving to Toms River, NJ in 2001. In 2017 she moved to Cape Neddick; both moves allowed her to be closer to her beloved family.

A loving and caring heart, her infectious smile and a great sense of humor are some of the many qualities Arline's family and friends will miss. She enjoyed music and dancing, cooking classes with the girls, knitting and, when not watching the Hallmark Channel, she could be found catching up with current events on Fox News. Arline enjoyed caring for her cats, Frankie and Middie. She also loved breaking the bank in Atlantic City, NJ at the Tropicana casino, where she was an original member. She had a sweet tooth and a sweeter heart. Above all, Arline loved her family and the time spent with them.

Arline is survived by her three sons, Alan J. Massie, Jr and his wife Michelle of Mountain Home, AR, Steven J. Massie and his wife Maribeth of Cape Neddick, ME, Kevin E. Massie and his wife Donna of Worcester, MA; four grandchildren, Greg Massie, Jennifer Massie, Holly Massie and Kristen Cooper and seven great-grandchildren, Dylan, Logan, Jordan, Carter, Bailey, Sophia and Shayla. She also leaves one brother, Gerald Groninger and his wife Marlene of Deerfield Beach, FL; two sisters, Virginia Smith and her husband Robert of Succasunna, NJ, and Carole Pozenges and her husband Charles of Toms River, NJ; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Richard Groninger and her sister Mary Anne Pozar.

Calling hours will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough, Massachusetts. Arline's funeral will be held in the funeral home at 12 Noon on Thursday, November 7. Burial will follow in Howard Street Cemetery, Northborough. If you would like to make a donation in Arline's honor, please go to the following link at the American Diabetes Association: https://www.diabetes.org/donate/donate-in-honor. To leave a condolence or to share a story, please visit

www.HaysFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
