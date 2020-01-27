|
Arline (Latour) Rice
Dudley - Arline Rice, 82, passed away surrounded by her family on January 21, 2020. She leaves her husband of 42 years, Dr. Glenn Rice. She also leaves her children Donna Stearns, Robin Johnson, Kim Smith and her grandchildren, Zachary Stearns, Alyssa and Emily Johnson and Sabrina Bourque. Arline was born in Spencer, MA to Dora (Carpentier) Latour and Edward Latour. She resided in Dudley, MA and Fitzwilliam, NH for many years before moving to Williamsburg, VA. Arline worked as a secretary for many years at Nichols College, Clark University and Hubbard Hospital. Arline and her husband Glenn were also the owners of The Lazy Cat Bookstore in Dudley. Arline was an avid animal rights supporter and rescued and cared for any animals during the course of her life. There are no calling hours.
