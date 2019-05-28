|
|
Arline B. Stratford, 83
Sutton - Arline Barbara (Banach) Stratford, 83, passed away on May 27th 2019. Arline was born in Worcester, to Walter G. and Helen B. (Pietrzak) Banach. After moving from Worcester during her youth, she lived in Sutton all of her life.
She graduated from Girls Trade High School in Worcester, where she acquired the skill of dress making, before marrying John (Jack) F. Stratford. They were married for 53 years before his death in 2008.
She was also employed by Mechanics Bank and then Guaranty Bank and Trust in Worcester, where she worked for 22 years. She loved her job and met many wonderful people along the way.
Arline had many talents and hobbies including dress making, antique collecting, cake decorating, and gardening. All were done with a professional flare and expertise. If you drove by her house, you would find her in her yard tending her many shrubs and flowers. Arline was also a fabulous dancer. While waiting on Sunday dinner, you most likely were spun around the kitchen with a polka or waltz.
In addition, Arline was very athletic. She learned along with her children how to roller-skate, snow ski, and was always up for a backyard softball game. In her 50's, she played for a women's softball league which she enjoyed very much. Arline had a tremendous amount of energy and accomplished more in a day than most. She had a compassion for and an interest in others and was quick to offer help when needed.
In addition to spending time tending her yard, she especially enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter Marissa. The closeness they shared brought great joy to both of them throughout the years.
She was proceeded in death by her husband John F. Stratford and brother, Walter S. Banach. She is survived by her three children; Pamela McLaughlin and her husband Tim of Sutton, Laura DiLorenzo and her husband Tom of Delray Beach, Florida, and John F. Stratford Jr. of Sutton; four grandchildren: Marissa Patricks and Jay McLaughlin of Sutton, and Robert and Jacqueline Cassell of Nashville, Tennessee. She also leaves three great grandchildren; John Patricks and Carter and Brady McLaughlin of Sutton; three sisters: Elizabeth Marsland of Sarasota, Florida, Diane Santolucito of Uxbridge, Teri Leyden of Worcester, and Barbara Habora of Tabernacle, New Jersey; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family and friends will honor and remember Arline's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Friday, May 31st from 5 to 7 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Her funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday, June 1st at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Central Cemetery in Millbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor choice. Please visit Arline's tribute page at:
www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 28 to May 30, 2019