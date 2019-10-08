|
|
Armand L. Cote, 95
NORTH BROOKFIELD - Armand L.Cote, 95, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 4, 2019.
He leaves his wife Marion (Ackerman) Cote; his son Randy Cote & Marie Croteau; 2 granddaughters Alicia and Staci and 4 great grandchildren.
Armand has lived over 30 years in North Brookfield and was a truck driver for many years until he retired. Funeral services are private for the family. Pillsbury Funeral Home, 44 GIlbert St., North Brookfield is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019