Armand Cote

Armand Cote Obituary
Armand L. Cote, 95

NORTH BROOKFIELD - Armand L.Cote, 95, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 4, 2019.

He leaves his wife Marion (Ackerman) Cote; his son Randy Cote & Marie Croteau; 2 granddaughters Alicia and Staci and 4 great grandchildren.

Armand has lived over 30 years in North Brookfield and was a truck driver for many years until he retired. Funeral services are private for the family. Pillsbury Funeral Home, 44 GIlbert St., North Brookfield is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
