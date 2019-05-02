|
|
Armand R. LaValle, 76
HOLDEN/SHREWSBURY - Armand Rocco LaValle, 76, of Holden and formerly of Shrewsbury died peacefully on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of the late Dorothy Grace (McGrath) LaValle, the love of his life.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, Armand was the son of the late Francis Xavier and Grace (Serini) LaValle. He made a lifelong friend in Marty Schram when his family moved to Miami, FL for his high school years. A brilliant man, was disappointed that he only went as far as an associate's degree and was adamant that his daughters receive at least a bachelor's degrees. Throughout his career, he worked in human resources focusing on recruitment in the technology industry and later in ceramics and new technologies.
Armand and Dorothy were married in St. James Catholic Church in Seaford, NY and shortly after their first daughter was born, they moved to California before settling in Shrewsbury in the late 70's. In 2010 they made their home in Holden. While living in Shrewsbury, Armand was an active member of the Shrewsbury Knights of Columbus, Adelphi Council #4181 and was a past Grand Knight.
A true sports fan, avid poker player, music fan, and karaoke singer, Armand was also often in attendance at his children's and grandchildren's many plays, musicals, and sporting events as he truly loved to watch them perform and play. Considered by many as #1 fan, he not only wore the team colors at every game (which was quite a feat considering he was colorblind), he could often be found bragging about his grandchildren's teammates to their own parents. Always eager to show them his support, Armand loved to surround himself with their presence.
Armand is survived by his daughters, Daria Liston and her husband Seth of Holden, Diana Green and her husband Andrew of Sturbridge; three grandchildren, Carter and Garret Liston and Gracie Green; sister Debra Rose Push of McLean, Virginia; and a large extended family and loving friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with his family between the hours of 4:00 PM and 7:00 PM on Monday, May 6th at the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury. His funeral Mass will be on Tuesday at 10:00 AM at St. Mary's Church, 640 Main Street, Shrewsbury. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery, Holden. To leave a message of condolence or view Armand's "Book of Memories", please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 2 to May 3, 2019