Armand L. Morin, 93
Grafton/Northbridge - Armand L. Morin, 93, passed away May 5, 2020 at Saint Camillus Healthcare Center after a lengthy illness. His wife of 57 years, Olive T. (Drolet) passed away in 2009. Armand leaves his three children, Ann C. Kjellberg and her husband Andrew, Carolyn A. Corey both of Grafton and Thomas A. Morin and his wife Gayle Kesler of Fitchburg. He also leaves several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his granddaughter Kristen Corey and son-in-law Kevin Corey.
Armand was born September 28, 1926 in South Grafton, son of the late Malvina (Guilmette) and Louis Morin. He served as a Corporal in the U.S. Army during World War II. Armand and Olive lived for many years in Grafton where they raised their children. Armand was a Gear Cutter at Worcester Gear for many years. He and Olive had retired to South Yarmouth on Cape Cod where they spent more than 25 years. Armand relocated to Northbridge where he lived for the past 5 years to be closer to his family. He cherished time with family above all else, was a devoted parishioner at St. James Church and a member of the South Grafton VFW Post 1497 and Benedict Council Knights of Columbus.
Due to gathering guidelines under the COVID19 environment Armand's Funeral Mass and burial will be private. His family plans on a public celebration of his life at a later date. Armand's family is grateful to his caregivers at home and the caring staff at Saint Camillus and the wonderful compassion they showed during Armand's final days when his family was unable to visit him due restrictions brought about by the virus.
Memorial donations may be made in his name to: The Kristen Clare Corey Scholarship Fund c/o Millbury National Bank, 18 Main St. Millbury MA 01527.
A Book of Memories to share a favorite story or special message with his family is available at:
www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 8 to May 9, 2020