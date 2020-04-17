|
Arnold Budish
METHUEN - Arnold Budish, 88, of Methuen, MA, passed away from complications due to Coronavirus at Mary Immaculate Nursing/Restorative Center, on Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was born on August 8, 1931 in Worcester, MA, to the late Louis and Bertha (Fisher) Budish.
A graduated of Classical High School in 1948, Arnold was an exceptional athlete and basketball player, which earned him the nickname "Zipp" due to his quick, surprising moves and great shooting eye. True to his nature, Arnold was the ultimate entrepreneur creating several successful businesses throughout his life. Some of his successes included a concession stand at Green Hill Park, food trucks which offered a wide variety of selections, unique snack bars and popular cafes at local colleges and universities, a fleet of pontoon boats providing rides to the public, and proprietor of The Penthouse, which featured nightly live music and hosted traditional New England clambakes.
Arnold was a devoted family man who loved to spend time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed traveling, birdwatching, and helping others in need throughout his life.
Predeceased by his six siblings: Martin Budish, Lillian Shapiro, Nehama Shirley, Robert Budish, Florence Mauro, and Melvin Budish, Arnold is survived by his former wife, M. Patricia (nee LeDoux), and their five children: Robin Budish Eby and her husband, Chris of Baltimore, MD, Kim Budish Cole of Andover, MA, Sydney Gonzalez and her husband, Hugo, Michelle "Mikki" Donald and her husband, Richard, and Peter Budish, all of Methuen; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Due to current COVID-19, all services will be private. A memorial service and reception will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Mary Immaculate Nursing/Restorative Center (Memory Care Unit), 172 Lawrence Street, Lawrence, MA 01841 or via www.mihcs.org. For online condolences, please visit www.cataudellafh.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020