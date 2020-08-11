Arnold Simpson

Arnold J. Simpson, 87Southbridge - Arnold J. "Arnie" Simpson, 87, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 8th, 2020 in his home with his wife and family by his side.He leaves his wife of 65 years, Germaine J. (Antaya) Simpson; his five sons, Marc Simpson and his wife Carlene of Williamstown, WV, Kenneth Simpson and his wife Cara of Southbridge, Glen Simpson and his wife Patty of Tolland, CT, Dennis Simpson and his wife Terry of Elkridge, MD and Kevin Simpson and his wife Dawn of Fiskdale; his two brothers, Raymond Simpson and Gordon Simpson, both of Sturbridge; his 10 grandchildren, Eric, Matthew, Michael, Scott, Emily, Evan, Neil, Laura, Victoria and Phillip; 7 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by four brothers, Marvin Simpson, Calvin Simpson, Roger Simpson and Charles Simpson. Arnie was born in Sturbridge the son of Eugene and Frances (Clarke) Simpson.Arnie worked in the Research Department of the American Optical Co. in Southbridge for over 40 years. He went on to earn his bachelor degree in business from Clark University while working full time and raising five boys with the help of Germaine, an accomplishment of which they both were very proud. He later went on to work as a Safety Engineer for the EaglePicher Co. for several years and then consulted for Coherent Laser before retiring many years ago. He was a longtime member of Notre Dame Parish (now St. John Paul II Parish) and worked tirelessly in many Fall Festivals and for the 120 booster club. He was a former member of the Rotary Club of Southbridge and of the former Jaycees Club in Southbridge. Arnie was an avid golfer and was a longtime member of the Cohasse Country Club in Southbridge. He enjoyed spending time with his brothers and their wives and there are many fond memories of Florida adventures in St. Augustine. Arnie was easy going, always willing to help and loved by all. He cherished his wife Germaine of 65 years and the two renewed their wedding vows this past May with many family and friends who paraded by to wish them well. We will all miss his smile!The family wishes to thank the caregivers of Compassus Hospice and Accessible Health Care Services, who braved the pandemic and provided such compassionate care when it was needed most.Arnie's funeral will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 26th, from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, with a Mass at 11:00am in Notre Dame Church of the St. John Paul II Parish, 446 Main St., Southbridge. Burial will be in New Notre Dame Cemetery, Southbridge. Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 26th, from 8:30 to 10:30am, prior to the Mass.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the St. John Paul II Parish, 279 Hamilton St., Southbridge, MA 01550 or to Compassus Hospice, 19 Midstate Dr., Suite 130, Auburn, MA 01501.