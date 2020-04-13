|
|
Arnold "Tim" C. Weller Jr., 87
BREWSTER - Arnold "Tim" C. Weller Jr., 87, formerly of Rutland, MA, passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020.
Tim was born the son of the late Arnold C. and Ruth M. (Slocum) Weller. He graduated from Rutland High School before attending Clark University, where he captained the varsity basketball and baseball teams. Following college, Tim entered the Army and served with the Counter Intelligence Corps and was stationed in Berlin, Germany. After his active service, he returned to Rutland and earned two master's degrees from Assumption College and taught at West Boylston High School. In 1964, he began teaching at Becker College, later serving as Dean and Vice President, before becoming President in 1987. He served as President until 1998, then Chancellor. In 2000, the Arnold C. Weller, Jr. Academic Center was dedicated to him on the Worcester Campus.
Over the years, Tim chaired or served on various local and regional hospital and educational boards and associations. He also retired with the rank of colonel from the United States Army Reserve.
Tim stayed very active during his life, enjoying cross-country skiing, hiking, biking and kayaking. He appreciated music, especially Jazz, and you could always count on him to get on the dance floor. His favorite activity, however, was spending time with his family.
Tim leaves his beloved wife of sixty years, Jeanette (Gilzean) Weller of Brewster, MA; three children, Bruce Weller and his wife Mo of Singapore, Craig Weller and his wife Dana, of Melrose, MA, and Kimberley La Rosa and her husband Riccardo, of Brewster, MA; six grandchildren, Thomas and Mark Weller, Madeline and Alexander Weller, and Dylan and Matteo La Rosa. He leaves two sisters, June Seger of Georgia and Audrey (Sue) Martin of Colorado, as well as many nieces and nephews and extended family who will all miss him very much. Tim was predeceased by his older sisters, Virginia Dulmaine and Rosalie Spindler.
Under the present circumstances, there will be no immediate funeral arrangements. A memorial service will be arranged with Nickerson Funeral Home in Orleans and announced at a future date. For online condolences, please visit www.nickersonfunerals.com. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Alzheimer's Family Support Center of Cape Cod (https://www.alzheimerscapecod.org/).
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 19, 2020